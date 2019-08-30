Three other coaches at new places to keep an eye on this season:
Les Miles (above), Kansas: The Jayhawks are a dreadful 23-97 over the past decade, so Miles has his work cut out for him. Miles didn’t exactly sprint to the finish during an otherwise successful run at LSU, but he at least gives Kansas fans some hope.
Dana Holgorsen, Houston: This was one of the most head-scratching moves of the offseason, with Holgorsen leaving West Virginia and the Big 12 for a gig in the AAC. He does have plenty of experience in Texas after a previous gig as an assistant with the Cougars and a long run at Texas Tech prior to that.
Mack Brown, North Carolina: Brown will turn 68 in late August and hasn’t coached since 2013. That didn’t stop North Carolina from bringing him out of the television booth to replace Larry Fedora, who led the Tar Heels to a combined five wins over the past two seasons. Brown went 69-46-1 during a 10-season run at North Carolina from 1988-97.