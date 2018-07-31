Friday, Aug. 24
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Janesville Parker vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Madison West vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Madison La Follette at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Beloit Memorial vs. Sun Prairie at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
Middleton at Verona, 7 p.m.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Clinton vs. Brodhead/Juda at Brodhead High School, 7 p.m.
Edgerton at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Jefferson vs. McFarland at UW-Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Beloit Turner at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.
East Troy at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
SWAL
Southwestern at North Crawford, 7 p.m.
Boscobel at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
BADGER CROSSOVER
Fort Atkinson at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Monroe at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Monona Grove at Portage, 7 p.m.
Milton at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Madison Edgewood at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Baraboo at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Watertown at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
NON-CONFERENCE
Rio at Almond-Bancroft, 7 p.m.
Orfordville Parkview at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Prairie du Chien at Brookwood, 7 p.m.
Dodgeland at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Cambridge at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Brookfield Academy at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.
Richland Center at Fennimore, 7 p.m.
Mayville vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Discher Park, Horicon, 7 p.m.
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.
Somers Shoreland Lutheran at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
Mauston at Laconia, 7 p.m.
Cuba City at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Stanley-Boyd at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Dodgeville at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Westfield vs. Montello co-op at Princeton High School, 7 p.m.
Lake Mills vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.
Waterloo at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Columbus vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
Adams-Friendship at Poynette, 7 p.m.
Pardeeville at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Markesan at River Ridge, 7 p.m.
Nekoosa at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
Berlin at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Fall River at Wild Rose, 7 p.m.
Oshkosh Lourdes vs. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at SWC 2000 Field, Wis. Rapids, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 25
GREAT EIGHT (8-MAN)
Oakfield at Madison Abundant Life co-op, 1 p.m.