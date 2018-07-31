Lodi wins WIAA Division 4 state title

Lodi head coach, Dave Puls, encourages player Tyler Leonard in the first half of the WIAA Division 4 state high school championship football game between Lodi and St. Croix Central on Thursday, 11/16/17, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

 Greg Dixon Photo

Friday, Aug. 24

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

Janesville Parker vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.

Madison West vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.

Madison La Follette at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.

Beloit Memorial vs. Sun Prairie at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.

Middleton at Verona, 7 p.m.

ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE

Clinton vs. Brodhead/Juda at Brodhead High School, 7 p.m.

Edgerton at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Jefferson vs. McFarland at UW-Whitewater, 7 p.m.

Beloit Turner at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.

East Troy at Whitewater, 7 p.m.

SWAL

Southwestern at North Crawford, 7 p.m.

Boscobel at Riverdale, 7 p.m.

BADGER CROSSOVER

Fort Atkinson at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.

Monroe at DeForest, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.

Monona Grove at Portage, 7 p.m.

Milton at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.

Madison Edgewood at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

Baraboo at Stoughton, 7 p.m.

Watertown at Waunakee, 7 p.m.

NON-CONFERENCE

Rio at Almond-Bancroft, 7 p.m.

Orfordville Parkview at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Prairie du Chien at Brookwood, 7 p.m.

Dodgeland at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.

Cambridge at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at Darlington, 7 p.m.

Brookfield Academy at Deerfield, 7 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.

Richland Center at Fennimore, 7 p.m.

Mayville vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Discher Park, Horicon, 7 p.m.

Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.

Somers Shoreland Lutheran at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.

Mauston at Laconia, 7 p.m.

Cuba City at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells at Lodi, 7 p.m.

Stanley-Boyd at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Dodgeville at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.

Westfield vs. Montello co-op at Princeton High School, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.

Waterloo at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.

Columbus vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.

Adams-Friendship at Poynette, 7 p.m.

Pardeeville at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Markesan at River Ridge, 7 p.m.

Nekoosa at River Valley, 7 p.m.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.

Berlin at Wautoma, 7 p.m.

Fall River at Wild Rose, 7 p.m.

Oshkosh Lourdes vs. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at SWC 2000 Field, Wis. Rapids, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

GREAT EIGHT (8-MAN)

Oakfield at Madison Abundant Life co-op, 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0