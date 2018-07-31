Thursday, Aug. 30
NON-CONFERENCE
Adams-Friendship at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Waterloo at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
BADGER NORTH
Beaver Dam at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Portage at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
BADGER SOUTH
Watertown at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Stoughton vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Milton at Monroe, 7 p.m.
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Verona vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Middleton vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.
Janesville Parker vs. Sun Prairie at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
ROCK VALLEY
McFarland at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Whitewater at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Walworth Big Foot at East Troy, 7 p.m.
Brodhead/Juda at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
SWAL
Darlington at Cuba City, 7 p.m.
Fennimore at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.
Boscobel at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
TRAILWAYS LARGE
Montello co-op at Markesan, 7 p.m.
Dodgeland at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Orfordville Parkview at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
TRAILWAYS SMALL
Cambria-Friesland at Beaver Dam Wayland, 4:30 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Oshkosh Lourdes at Fall River, 7 p.m.
Rio at Randolph, 7 p.m.
NON-CONFERENCE
Southwestern at Brookwood, 7 p.m.
Horicon/Hustisford at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Arcadia at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.
Mauston at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Viroqua at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Artlington Heights (Ill.) Saint Viator at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Poynette vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.
Columbus vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
Westby at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
Onalaska Luther at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
Black River Falls at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
GREAT EIGHT (8-PLAYER)
Madison Abundant Life co-op at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.
NON-CONFERENCE (8-PLAYER)
Oakfield at Port Edwards, 4 p.m.
TBA at Wisconsin Heights, 6 p.m.