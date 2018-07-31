Madison West football
Madison West football players huddle up during practice on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, in Madison.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Thursday, Aug. 30

NON-CONFERENCE

Adams-Friendship at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Waterloo at Wautoma, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

BADGER NORTH

Beaver Dam at Baraboo, 7 p.m.

Reedsburg at DeForest, 7 p.m.

Portage at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Waunakee, 7 p.m.

BADGER SOUTH

Watertown at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.

Stoughton vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

Milton at Monroe, 7 p.m.

BIG EIGHT

Madison La Follette at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.

Verona vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.

Madison Memorial vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.

Middleton vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.

Janesville Parker vs. Sun Prairie at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.

ROCK VALLEY

McFarland at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.

Whitewater at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Walworth Big Foot at East Troy, 7 p.m.

Brodhead/Juda at Edgerton, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

SWAL

Darlington at Cuba City, 7 p.m.

Fennimore at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.

Boscobel at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.

TRAILWAYS LARGE

Montello co-op at Markesan, 7 p.m.

Dodgeland at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.

Orfordville Parkview at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.

TRAILWAYS SMALL

Cambria-Friesland at Beaver Dam Wayland, 4:30 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Deerfield, 7 p.m.

Oshkosh Lourdes at Fall River, 7 p.m.

Rio at Randolph, 7 p.m.

NON-CONFERENCE

Southwestern at Brookwood, 7 p.m.

Horicon/Hustisford at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.

Mauston at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Viroqua at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Artlington Heights (Ill.) Saint Viator at Lodi, 7 p.m.

Poynette vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.

Columbus vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.

Westby at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.

Onalaska Luther at Richland Center, 7 p.m.

Black River Falls at River Valley, 7 p.m.

Westfield at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.

GREAT EIGHT (8-PLAYER)

Madison Abundant Life co-op at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.

NON-CONFERENCE (8-PLAYER)

Oakfield at Port Edwards, 4 p.m.

TBA at Wisconsin Heights, 6 p.m.

