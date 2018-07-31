Monona Grove at Stoughton football
Stoughton's Brady Schipper tries to get by Monona Grove's Marcus Wallace, as Monona Grove takes on Stoughton in the Badger South Conference football championship on Friday, 10/6/17, at Stoughton High School

 Greg Dixon Photo

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

Friday, Sept. 28

BADGER NORTH

Sauk Prairie at Baraboo, 7 p.m.

DeForest at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.

Portage at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.

Reedsburg at Waunakee, 7 p.m.

BADGER SOUTH

Oregon vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.

Monona Grove at Milton, 7 p.m.

Fort Atkinson at Monroe, 7 p.m.

Watertown at Stoughton, 7 p.m.

BIG EIGHT

Madison West vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.

Verona at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.

Beloit Memorial at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.

Janesville Craig at Middleton, 7 p.m.

Madison East vs. Sun Prairie at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.

CAPITOL NORTH

Lodi at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Poynette at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.

CAPITOL SOUTH

Cambridge at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

ROCK VALLEY

Jefferson at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.

McFarland at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Edgerton at East Troy, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.

Brodhead/Juda at Whitewater, 7 p.m.

SOUTH CENTRAL

Westfield at Mauston, 7 p.m.

Adams-Friendship at Wautoma, 7 p.m.

Nekoosa at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

Platteville at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Richland Center, 7 p.m.

Dodgeville at River Valley, 7 p.m.

SWAL

Mineral Point at Cuba City, 7 p.m.

Boscobel at Fennimore, 7 p.m.

Darlington at Southwestern, 7 p.m.

TRAILWAYS LARGE

Pardeeville at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.

Palmyra-Eagle at Markesan, 7 p.m.

Horicon/Hustisford at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.

TRAILWAYS SMALL

Oshkosh Lourdes at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.

Deerfield at Fall River, 7 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Randolph, 7 p.m.

NON-CONFERENCE

New Glarus/Monticello at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.

Montello co-op at Omro, 7 p.m.

GREAT EIGHT (8-PLAYER)

Madison Abundant Life co-op vs. Oakfield at Village Park, Oakfield, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Heights at Port Edwards, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 29

TRAILWAYS SMALL

Rio at Beaver Dam Wayland, 1 p.m.

