(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)
Friday, Sept. 28
BADGER NORTH
Sauk Prairie at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
DeForest at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Portage at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
BADGER SOUTH
Oregon vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.
Monona Grove at Milton, 7 p.m.
Fort Atkinson at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Watertown at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
BIG EIGHT
Madison West vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Verona at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Beloit Memorial at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Janesville Craig at Middleton, 7 p.m.
Madison East vs. Sun Prairie at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
CAPITOL NORTH
Lodi at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Lake Mills at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Poynette at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
CAPITOL SOUTH
Cambridge at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
ROCK VALLEY
Jefferson at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
McFarland at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Edgerton at East Troy, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.
Brodhead/Juda at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
SOUTH CENTRAL
Westfield at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Adams-Friendship at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Nekoosa at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN
Platteville at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
Dodgeville at River Valley, 7 p.m.
SWAL
Mineral Point at Cuba City, 7 p.m.
Boscobel at Fennimore, 7 p.m.
Darlington at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
TRAILWAYS LARGE
Pardeeville at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle at Markesan, 7 p.m.
Horicon/Hustisford at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.
TRAILWAYS SMALL
Oshkosh Lourdes at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Deerfield at Fall River, 7 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Randolph, 7 p.m.
NON-CONFERENCE
New Glarus/Monticello at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.
Montello co-op at Omro, 7 p.m.
GREAT EIGHT (8-PLAYER)
Madison Abundant Life co-op vs. Oakfield at Village Park, Oakfield, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Heights at Port Edwards, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 29
TRAILWAYS SMALL
Rio at Beaver Dam Wayland, 1 p.m.