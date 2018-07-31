Prep football photo
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Thursday, Oct. 11

TRAILWAYS SMALL

Beaver Dam Wayland at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.

Deerfield at Oshkosh Lourdes at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

BADGER NORTH

Waunakee at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.

Sauk Prairie at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.

DeForest at Portage, 7 p.m.

Baraboo at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.

BADGER SOUTH

Madison Edgewood at Milton, 7 p.m.

Monroe at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Fort Atkinson at Stoughton, 7 p.m.

Monona Grove at Watertown, 7 p.m.

BIG EIGHT

Janesville Parker at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.

Madison Memorial vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.

Middleton at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.

Madison East at Verona, 7 p.m.

CAPITOL NORTH

Watertown Luther Prep at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Lodi, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Poynette, 7 p.m.

CAPITOL SOUTH

New Glarus/Monticello at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Marshall, 7 p.m.

ROCK VALLEY

Evansville at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Beloit Turner at East Troy, 7 p.m.

Brodhead/Juda at McFarland, 7 p.m.

Edgerton at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.

Jefferson at Whitewater, 7 p.m.

SOUTH CENTRAL

Nekoosa at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells at Mauston, 7 p.m.

Wautoma at Westfield, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

Lancaster at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.

Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.

Platteville at River Valley, 7 p.m.

SWAL

Darlington at Boscobel, 7 p.m.

Iowa-Grant at Cuba City, 7 p.m.

Mineral Point at Southwestern, 7 p.m.

TRAILWAYS LARGE

Horicon/Hustisford at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.

Palmyra-Eagle vs. Montello co-op at Princeton High School, 7 p.m.

Markesan at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.

TRAILWAYS SMALL

Randolph at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.

Fall River at Rio, 7 p.m.

NON-CONFERENCE

Jackson Living Word Lutheran at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.

Fennimore at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 13

GREAT EIGHT (8-PLAYER)

Wisconsin Heights at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.

NON-CONFERENCE (8-PLAYER)

Chippewa Falls McDonell vs. Oakfield at Village Park, Oakfield, 1 p.m.

Madison Abundant Life co-op at Port Edwards, 1 p.m.

WEEK TEN

Friday, Oct. 1

Non-conference (8-player)

Wisconsin Heights at Rockford (Ill.) Christian Life, 7 p.m.

