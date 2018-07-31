Thursday, Oct. 11
TRAILWAYS SMALL
Beaver Dam Wayland at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
Deerfield at Oshkosh Lourdes at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 12
BADGER NORTH
Waunakee at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
DeForest at Portage, 7 p.m.
Baraboo at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
BADGER SOUTH
Madison Edgewood at Milton, 7 p.m.
Monroe at Oregon, 7 p.m.
Fort Atkinson at Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Monona Grove at Watertown, 7 p.m.
BIG EIGHT
Janesville Parker at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Middleton at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.
Madison East at Verona, 7 p.m.
CAPITOL NORTH
Watertown Luther Prep at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Poynette, 7 p.m.
CAPITOL SOUTH
New Glarus/Monticello at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Marshall, 7 p.m.
ROCK VALLEY
Evansville at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Beloit Turner at East Troy, 7 p.m.
Brodhead/Juda at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Edgerton at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.
Jefferson at Whitewater, 7 p.m.
SOUTH CENTRAL
Nekoosa at Adams-Friendship, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Wautoma at Westfield, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN
Lancaster at Dodgeville, 7 p.m.
Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
Platteville at River Valley, 7 p.m.
SWAL
Darlington at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
Iowa-Grant at Cuba City, 7 p.m.
Mineral Point at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
TRAILWAYS LARGE
Horicon/Hustisford at Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle vs. Montello co-op at Princeton High School, 7 p.m.
Markesan at Pardeeville, 7 p.m.
TRAILWAYS SMALL
Randolph at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.
Fall River at Rio, 7 p.m.
NON-CONFERENCE
Jackson Living Word Lutheran at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.
Fennimore at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 13
GREAT EIGHT (8-PLAYER)
Wisconsin Heights at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, 7 p.m.
NON-CONFERENCE (8-PLAYER)
Chippewa Falls McDonell vs. Oakfield at Village Park, Oakfield, 1 p.m.
Madison Abundant Life co-op at Port Edwards, 1 p.m.
WEEK TEN
Friday, Oct. 1
Non-conference (8-player)
Wisconsin Heights at Rockford (Ill.) Christian Life, 7 p.m.