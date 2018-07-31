WIAA football playoffs: Sun Prairie's Draven Peeples
Sun Prairie's Draven Peeples (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a WIAA Division 1 state football quarterfinal game against Madison West at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School field in Sun Prairie, Wis., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Friday, Sept. 7

BADGER NORTH

Portage at Baraboo, 7 p.m.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.

Sauk Prairie at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.

DeForest at Waunakee, 7 p.m.

BADGER SOUTH

Monona Grove vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.

Stoughton at Milton, 7 p.m.

Watertown at Monroe, 7 p.m.

Fort Atkinson at Oregon, 7 p.m.

BIG EIGHT

Madison East at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.

Janesville Parker at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.

Verona vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.

Madison Memorial at Middleton, 7 p.m.

ROCK VALLEY

Jefferson vs. Brodhead/Juda at Brodhead High School, 7 p.m.

Clinton at Edgerton, 7 p.m.

Beloit Turner at Evansville, 7 p.m.

East Troy at McFarland, 7 p.m.

Whitewater at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.

SWAL

Mineral Point at Darlington, 7 p.m.

Cuba City at Fennimore, 7 p.m.

Iowa-Grant at Southwestern, 7 p.m.

TRAILWAYS LARGE

Palmyra-Eagle vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Hustisford High School, 7 p.m.

Dodgeland at Markesan, 7 p.m.

Montello co-op at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.

TRAILWAYS SMALL

Randolph at Deerfield, 7 p.m.

Beaver Dam Wayland at Fall River, 7 p.m.

Cambria-Friesland at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.

Rio vs. Oshkosh Lourdes at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh, 7 p.m.

NON-CONFERENCE

Columbus vs. Adams-Friendship at Adams-Friendship Middle School, 7 p.m.

Pardeeville at Almond-Bancroft, 7 p.m.

Platteville at Arcadia, 7 p.m.

Richland Center at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Boscobel, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Prairie du Chien at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7 p.m.

Wautoma at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Westfield at Lodi, 7 p.m.

New Glarus/Monticello at Mauston, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Poynette, 7 p.m.

Dodgeville at Viroqua, 7 p.m.

Watertown Luther Prep at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

River Valley at Westby, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8

GREAT EIGHT (8-PLAYER)

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Wisconsin Heights, 1 p.m.

NON-CONFERENCE (8-PLAYER)

Oakfield at Chippewa Falls McDonell, 1 p.m.

Port Edwards at Madison Abundant Life co-op, 1 p.m.

