Friday, Sept. 7
BADGER NORTH
Portage at Baraboo, 7 p.m.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
DeForest at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
BADGER SOUTH
Monona Grove vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.
Stoughton at Milton, 7 p.m.
Watertown at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Fort Atkinson at Oregon, 7 p.m.
BIG EIGHT
Madison East at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Janesville Parker at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Verona vs. Madison West at Mansfield Stadium, 7 p.m.
Madison Memorial at Middleton, 7 p.m.
ROCK VALLEY
Jefferson vs. Brodhead/Juda at Brodhead High School, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Beloit Turner at Evansville, 7 p.m.
East Troy at McFarland, 7 p.m.
Whitewater at Walworth Big Foot, 7 p.m.
SWAL
Mineral Point at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Cuba City at Fennimore, 7 p.m.
Iowa-Grant at Southwestern, 7 p.m.
TRAILWAYS LARGE
Palmyra-Eagle vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Hustisford High School, 7 p.m.
Dodgeland at Markesan, 7 p.m.
Montello co-op at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.
TRAILWAYS SMALL
Randolph at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Beaver Dam Wayland at Fall River, 7 p.m.
Cambria-Friesland at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
Rio vs. Oshkosh Lourdes at Titan Stadium, UW-Oshkosh, 7 p.m.
NON-CONFERENCE
Columbus vs. Adams-Friendship at Adams-Friendship Middle School, 7 p.m.
Pardeeville at Almond-Bancroft, 7 p.m.
Platteville at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
Richland Center at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Lake Mills at Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Prairie du Chien at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 7 p.m.
Wautoma at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Westfield at Lodi, 7 p.m.
New Glarus/Monticello at Mauston, 7 p.m.
Lancaster at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Poynette, 7 p.m.
Dodgeville at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Watertown Luther Prep at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
River Valley at Westby, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 8
GREAT EIGHT (8-PLAYER)
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Wisconsin Heights, 1 p.m.
NON-CONFERENCE (8-PLAYER)
Oakfield at Chippewa Falls McDonell, 1 p.m.
Port Edwards at Madison Abundant Life co-op, 1 p.m.