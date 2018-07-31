Madison East prepares for the 2017 season
Members of the 2017 Madison East football team run through drills prior to their season-opening game.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Friday, Sept. 14

BADGER NORTH

Reedsburg at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.

Sauk Prairie at DeForest, 7 p.m.

Baraboo at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.

Waunakee at Portage, 7 p.m.

BADGER SOUTH

Oregon at Milton, 7 p.m.

Fort Atkinson at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

Monroe at Stoughton, 7 p.m.

Madison Edgewood at Watertown, 7 p.m.

BIG EIGHT

Madison East vs. Janesville Parker at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.

Janesville Craig at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.

Madison West at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.

Beloit Memorial at Middleton, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie at Verona, 7 p.m.

CAPITOL NORTH

Poynette at Lake Mills, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Watertown Luther Prep at Lodi, 7 p.m.

CAPITOL SOUTH

New Glarus/Monticello at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Waterloo at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

ROCK VALLEY

Brodhead/Juda at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.

Walworth Big Foot at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Evansville at East Troy, 7 p.m.

Edgerton at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

McFarland vs. Whitewater at UW-Whitewater, 7 p.m.

SOUTH CENTRAL

Westfield at Nekoosa, 7 p.m.

Mauston at Wautoma, 7 p.m.

Adams-Friendship at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

Platteville at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Dodgeville at Richland Center, 7 p.m.

Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7 p.m.

SWAL

Southwestern at Cuba City, 7 p.m.

Darlington at Fennimore, 7 p.m.

Boscobel at Iowa-Grant, 7 p.m.

TRAILWAYS LARGE

Horicon/Hustisford at Montello co-op, 7 p.m.

Markesan at Orfordville Parkview, 7 p.m.

Pardeeville at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.

TRAILWAYS SMALL

Oshkosh Lourdes at Beaver Dam Wayland, 4 p.m.

Deerfield at Cambria-Friesland, 7 p.m.

Fall River at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Rio, 7 p.m.

NON-CONFERENCE

Mineral Point at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Dodgeland at Pittsville, 7 p.m.

GREAT EIGHT (8-PLAYER)

Wisconsin Heights at Oakfield, 7 p.m.

