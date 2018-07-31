Thursday, Oct. 4
TRAILWAYS SMALL
Johnson Creek at Oshkosh Lourdes, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 5
BADGER NORTH
Mount Horeb/Barneveld at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg at Portage, 7 p.m.
Beaver Dam at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Baraboo at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
BADGER SOUTH
Milton at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.
Monroe vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.
Stoughton at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Watertown, 7 p.m.
BIG EIGHT
Verona at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Madison West vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Madison La Follette vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Janesville Parker at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Sun Prairie at Middleton, 7 p.m.
CAPITOL NORTH
Watertown Luther Prep at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Poynette at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Lake Mills at Lodi, 7 p.m.
CAPITOL SOUTH
Cambridge at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Waterloo vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.
ROCK VALLEY
Clinton at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.
Walworth Big Foot vs. Brodhead/Juda at Brodhead High School, 7 p.m.
Whitewater at Edgerton, 7 p.m.
McFarland at Evansville, 7 p.m.
East Troy at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
SOUTH CENTRAL
Mauston vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells at Wautoma, 7 p.m.
Adams-Friendship at Westfield, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN
Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Dodgeville vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
River Valley at Richland Center, 7 p.m.
SWAL
Southwestern at Boscobel, 7 p.m.
Iowa-Grant at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Fennimore at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
TRAILWAYS LARGE
Pardeeville vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Hustisford High School, 7 p.m.
Dodgeland at Montello co-op, 7 p.m.
Orfordville Parkview at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
TRAILWAYS SMALL
Cambria-Friesland at Fall River, 7 p.m.
Deerfield at Rio, 7 p.m.
NON-CONFERENCE
Cuba City at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Benton at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Markesan at Rosholt, 7 p.m.
NON-CONFERENCE (8-PLAYER)
Port Edwards vs. Oakfield at Village Park, Oakfield, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Heights at Phillips, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7
TRAILWAYS SMALL
Randolph at Beaver Dam Wayland, 1 p.m.
GREAT EIGHT (8-PLAYER)
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Madison Abundant Life co-op, 1 p.m.