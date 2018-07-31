Madison West celebrates playoff victory over Middleton
Buy Now

Madison West's Armoni Warfield (15) and Matias Laurila (18) celebrate their team's win over Middleton in a WIAA second-round football playoff game at Middleton High School in Middleton, Wis., Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Thursday, Oct. 4

TRAILWAYS SMALL

Johnson Creek at Oshkosh Lourdes, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 5

BADGER NORTH

Mount Horeb/Barneveld at DeForest, 7 p.m.

Reedsburg at Portage, 7 p.m.

Beaver Dam at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.

Baraboo at Waunakee, 7 p.m.

BADGER SOUTH

Milton at Fort Atkinson, 7 p.m.

Monroe vs. Madison Edgewood at Middleton High School, 7 p.m.

Stoughton at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Watertown, 7 p.m.

BIG EIGHT

Verona at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.

Madison West vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.

Madison La Follette vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.

Janesville Parker at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.

Sun Prairie at Middleton, 7 p.m.

CAPITOL NORTH

Watertown Luther Prep at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Poynette at Lakeside Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Lake Mills at Lodi, 7 p.m.

CAPITOL SOUTH

Cambridge at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Waterloo vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.

ROCK VALLEY

Clinton at Beloit Turner, 7 p.m.

Walworth Big Foot vs. Brodhead/Juda at Brodhead High School, 7 p.m.

Whitewater at Edgerton, 7 p.m.

McFarland at Evansville, 7 p.m.

East Troy at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

SOUTH CENTRAL

Mauston vs. Nekoosa at Holland Field, Nekoosa, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells at Wautoma, 7 p.m.

Adams-Friendship at Westfield, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Dodgeville vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.

River Valley at Richland Center, 7 p.m.

SWAL

Southwestern at Boscobel, 7 p.m.

Iowa-Grant at Darlington, 7 p.m.

Fennimore at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.

TRAILWAYS LARGE

Pardeeville vs. Horicon/Hustisford at Hustisford High School, 7 p.m.

Dodgeland at Montello co-op, 7 p.m.

Orfordville Parkview at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.

TRAILWAYS SMALL

Cambria-Friesland at Fall River, 7 p.m.

Deerfield at Rio, 7 p.m.

NON-CONFERENCE

Cuba City at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Benton at Riverdale, 7 p.m.

Markesan at Rosholt, 7 p.m.

NON-CONFERENCE (8-PLAYER)

Port Edwards vs. Oakfield at Village Park, Oakfield, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Heights at Phillips, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

TRAILWAYS SMALL

Randolph at Beaver Dam Wayland, 1 p.m.

GREAT EIGHT (8-PLAYER)

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Madison Abundant Life co-op, 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0