Week 9: Wisconsin at Michigan

This may be the only game in the Badgers season in which they’re not the betting favorite. Playing at The Big House will have a different feel this season as crowds — if allowed at all — will be smaller than the 100,000-plus groups normally at Michigan games.

UW dismantled the Wolverines last season, jumping out to a 35-0 lead and setting the tone early with its running. Can that happen again without Taylor in the backfield and a new-look offensive line?

With its move to a spread-based offense, perhaps Michigan will be able to use its receivers better than last season, when inconsistent QB play made them non-factors.

Runner-up: Penn State at Nebraska

