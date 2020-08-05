You are the owner of this article.
Week 9: Wisconsin at Michigan

Jonathan Taylor - UW vs. Michigan

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor rushes for a 72-yard touchdown in the first quarter of the Badgers' 35-14 win over the Michigan last year.

This may be the only game in the Badgers season in which they’re not the betting favorite. Playing at The Big House will have a different feel this season as crowds — if allowed at all — will be smaller than the 100,000-plus groups normally at Michigan games.

UW dismantled the Wolverines last season, jumping out to a 35-0 lead and setting the tone early with its running. Can that happen again without Taylor in the backfield and a new-look offensive line?

With its move to a spread-based offense, perhaps Michigan will be able to use its receivers better than last season, when inconsistent QB play made them non-factors.

Runner-up: Penn State at Nebraska

