WEEK 9 | AT SAN FRANCISCO

Date: Nov. 5 (Thursday)
Time: 7:20 p.m.
Last meeting: Packers fans likely don't need — or want — a reminder about what happened the last time Green Bay and San Francisco went head to head. But for those who blocked out that painful encounter, here's a quick refresher. With a trip to Super Bowl LIV on the line, the Packers' defense was no match for the 49ers' ground game in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19 as running back Raheem Mostert (above) had his way while rushing for 220 yards and four scores en route to a 37-20 victory. Green Bay also struggled mightily in their lone regular-season meeting last season as San Francisco handed the Packers one of their three regular-season losses, a 37-8 defeat in Week 12.
Player to watch: While the Packers didn't use any of their selections in this year's draft on one of the many talented wide receivers, the 49ers traded up to take WR Brandon Aiyuk out of Arizona State in the first round (No. 25 overall). The 6-foot Aiyuk, who caught 98 passes for 1,666 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons with the Sun Devils, could contribute right away for the NFC champs, who are also thin at the receiver position.
You should know: While the Packers have a narrow lead over the 49ers in regular-season matchups (32-28-1), the teams are now 4-4 in the playoffs, with the Packers having lost the past three postseason meetings.
