WEEK 8 | VS. MINNESOTA

Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers - 2009

Date: Nov. 1

Time: Noon 

You should know: It's been over a decade since these NFC North rivals have wrapped their regular-season battle this early in the season. In 2009, the Packers and Vikings faced off in Week 8 on Nov. 1 for the final time in the regular season, with Brett Favre (above) leading Minnesota to a 38-26 victory over his former team. Last season, the teams didn't meet for the final time until Week 16, when Green Bay won in Minnesota to clinch the division title. 

