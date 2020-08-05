Week 8: Iowa at Penn State

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Duck for cover — the most intriguing matchup in Week 8 isn’t Michigan at Ohio State.

For a series to be a rivalry, both sides need to win often. That hasn’t been the case for OSU-Michigan, as the Buckeyes have won 16 of the past 18 meetings.

Iowa at Penn State is more intriguing as both teams are contenders on their side of the conference and both could be without their best player from a year ago — Parsons from PSU and quarterback Nate Stanley from Iowa.

It’ll also be interesting to see how the Hawkeyes recover from the findings that their culture negatively affected Black athletes. That led to a parting of ways with longtime strength coach Chris Doyle.

Runner-up: Michigan at Ohio State

