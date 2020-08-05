You are the owner of this article.
Week 8: Iowa at Penn State

Ferentz collection photo

How will Kirk Ferentz handle the findings of Iowa's racial issues within the program?

Duck for cover — the most intriguing matchup in Week 8 isn’t Michigan at Ohio State.

For a series to be a rivalry, both sides need to win often. That hasn’t been the case for OSU-Michigan, as the Buckeyes have won 16 of the past 18 meetings.

Iowa at Penn State is more intriguing as both teams are contenders on their side of the conference and both could be without their best player from a year ago — Parsons from PSU and quarterback Nate Stanley from Iowa.

It’ll also be interesting to see how the Hawkeyes recover from the findings that their culture negatively affected Black athletes. That led to a parting of ways with longtime strength coach Chris Doyle.

Runner-up: Michigan at Ohio State

