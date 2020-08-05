Week 7: Michigan at Indiana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Indiana’s been a tough team to slow down offensively in recent years, but the Hoosiers haven’t been able to stop opponents either. Can that change in a matchup that could determine the second tier of the Big Ten East?

Indiana ranks No. 11 with 78% of its production returning from last season, according to ESPN’s metric. They return 82% on defense, which is 13th in the country. They may not be stars, but IU returns solid pass rushers like Jerome Johnson and Demarcus Elliott.

This is the kind of game that Michigan fans dread deep down. They feel they should win with ease, but know that under Jim Harbaugh, games like this have been coin flips.

Runner-up: Ohio State at Michigan State

