WEEK 7 | AT HOUSTON

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Date: Oct. 25

Time: Noon

Last meeting: The Packers last faced the Texans on Dec. 4, 2016, pulling out a 21-13 victory at a snow-covered Lambeau after posting 14 points in the final quarter. Rodgers had a strong showing, completing 20 of 30 attempts for 270 yards and two scores with no interceptions. But it was wide receiver Jordy Nelson (above) who turned in a stellar performance, racking up 118 yards on eight catches, including a 32-yard touchdown in the final quarter.

Player to watch: A three-time NFL defensive player of the year, Wisconsin native J.J. Watt needs no introduction to football fans in the Dairy State. While Watt missed a large chunk of last season, he did return in time for the playoffs, helping Houston defeat Buffalo in the Wild Card round before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

You should know: This will only be the fifth meeting between the two teams, with the Packers having won 3 of the 4 previous matchups, including the last two.