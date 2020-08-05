You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 6: Purdue at Wisconsin

Week 6: Purdue at Wisconsin

Badgers 45, Boilermakers 24

Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during the fourth quarter of Wisconsin's 45-24 win over Purdue last year. 

Weird things have happened when these teams play of late, but the Boilermakers are bringing firepower to this year’s matchup.

One could argue the receiver duo of Rondale Moore and David Bell is the best in the Big Ten and one of the best in the nation. Injuries to Moore and multiple quarterbacks last season derailed what was a solid offense. Losing tight end Brycen Hopkins will hurt, but a healthy Moore with a solid QB is enough to fill the void.

This will be one of the toughest tests of the season for UW’s secondary, which features returning six cornerbacks who’ve played significant snaps. Keeping fresh bodies on Moore will be crucial.

Runner-up: Nebraska at Ohio State

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics