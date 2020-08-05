Week 6: Purdue at Wisconsin

Weird things have happened when these teams play of late, but the Boilermakers are bringing firepower to this year’s matchup.

One could argue the receiver duo of Rondale Moore and David Bell is the best in the Big Ten and one of the best in the nation. Injuries to Moore and multiple quarterbacks last season derailed what was a solid offense. Losing tight end Brycen Hopkins will hurt, but a healthy Moore with a solid QB is enough to fill the void.