WEEK 6 | AT TAMPA BAY

Date: Oct. 18

Time: 3:25 p.m.

Last meeting: While Green Bay defeated Tampa Bay, 26-20, on Dec. 3, 2017, at Lambeau, these are far from the same Buccaneers. During the teams' last meeting, then third-year QB Jameis Winston, en route to 3-10 mark on the season, had a roller-coaster performance. Despite throwing for 270 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, Winston was sacked seven times as Green Bay needed an overtime score from running back Aaron Jones (above) to pull out the victory.

Player to watch: Two words — Tom Brady. A sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the all-time great quarterbacks, Brady shocked the football world this offseason when he left the New England Patriots after 20 years — and six Super Bowl victories — to head south in hopes of turning around the woeful Bucs, who finished last season with a 5-11 record.

You should know: Brady isn't the only big-name addition Tampa Bay made this offseason. One of Brady's favorite targets in New England, tight end Rob Gronkowski, came out of his one-year retirement to join his pal in the NFC South Division.