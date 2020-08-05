Week 5: Minnesota at Nebraska

In the first week that bye weeks come into play, this Big Ten West matchup is a test of identity.

Scott Frost has done well recruiting and landing transfers at Nebraska, but lost one of his best offensive playmakers in receiver JD Spielman, who transferred to TCU. At some point, Nebraska’s recruiting successes have to translate to more on-field wins, right? This could be a chance at home for the Cornhuskers to score a win to build upon.