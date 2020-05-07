WEEK 4 | VS. ATLANTA

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Date: Oct. 5 (Monday)

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Last meeting: The Packers defeated the Falcons, 34-20, on Dec. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field. Despite taking four sacks, Rodgers turned in a solid outing, completing 21 of 32 attempts for 196 yards and two touchdowns as Packers interim coach Joe Philbin (above) picked up his first win just seven days after longtime coach Mike McCarthy's ouster.

Player to watch: Cornerback AJ Terrell, taken by Atlanta with the 16th pick in this year's NFL draft, could cause headaches for Green Bay's thin receiver corps. The 6-foot-1 Terrell finished his three-year career at Clemson with 101 tackles, two forced fumbles and six interceptions. Clemson fell to LSU, 42-25, in last season's College Football Championship, with Terrell registering five tackles in his final collegiate game.

You should know: The Packers had reportedly asked the league for a road date for Week 4, with the University of Wisconsin football team scheduled to face Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Lambeau Field. Instead, Lambeau is now set to host two games in a span of three days.