You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 4: Minnesota at Wisconsin

Week 4: Minnesota at Wisconsin

Jack Coan photo

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan runs for a touchdown during a loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference championship game on Dec. 7 in Indianapolis.

This is the first time since 2013 that the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe won’t be held on the last week of the regular season, a scheduling tweak designed to allow multiple back-up dates for the rivalry game to be played. It’s also expected to give the winner control of the Big Ten West

Badgers quarterback Jack Coan had his best game against a Big Ten opponent at Minnesota last year, as he battled through wind and snow to throw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard scoring strike to Quintez Cephus. Without Cephus and two-time Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, Coan will need to elevate the offense with the passing game.

Minnesota’s defense lost linebacker Carter Coughlin and safety Antonie Winfield Jr. to the NFL, so it’s hard to expect much improvement in a defense that ranked seventh in the conference last year with 22.5 points per game allowed.

Runner-up: Indiana at Ohio State

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics