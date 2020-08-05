Week 4: Minnesota at Wisconsin

This is the first time since 2013 that the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe won’t be held on the last week of the regular season, a scheduling tweak designed to allow multiple back-up dates for the rivalry game to be played. It’s also expected to give the winner control of the Big Ten West
Badgers quarterback Jack Coan had his best game against a Big Ten opponent at Minnesota last year, as he battled through wind and snow to throw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard scoring strike to Quintez Cephus. Without Cephus and two-time Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, Coan will need to elevate the offense with the passing game.
Minnesota’s defense lost linebacker Carter Coughlin and safety Antonie Winfield Jr. to the NFL, so it’s hard to expect much improvement in a defense that ranked seventh in the conference last year with 22.5 points per game allowed.
Runner-up: Indiana at Ohio State
