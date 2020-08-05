You are the owner of this article.
Week 3: Penn State at Michigan

Week 3: Penn State at Michigan

Nittany Lions 22, Badgers 10 \

Penn State head coach James Franklin has his team on the cusp of the CFP. 

Call this the, “If it wasn’t for Ohio State” bowl.

Both of these teams are right near of the top in the Big Ten, but neither can find a way to beat the Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions might have the defense to do it this season, but there are reports that All-American linebacker Micah Parsons may opt out of the year. Still, Penn State has what it takes to contend for the Big Ten title if they can top Michigan.

The Wolverines’ top two tacklers from last season graduated, so they’ll need new faces to emerge on that side of the ball.

Runner-up: Wisconsin at Nebraska

