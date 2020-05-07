WEEK 3 | AT NEW ORLEANS

Date: Sept. 27
Time: 7:20 p.m.
Last meeting: When the Packers and Saints meet this season it will have been nearly three years since they last faced each other, when New Orleans won 26-17 on Oct. 22, 2017, at Lambeau Field. With Rodgers out due to injury, backup quarterback Brett Hundley, making his first start, couldn't get the job done, completing only 12 of 25 passes for 87 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Saints QB Drew Brees didn't have one of his best outings (27 of 38 for 331 yards with one TD and two interceptions) but it was enough to get the job done on the road as Green Bay managed only 3 points in the second half after leading 14-7 at the break.
Player to watch: Wisconsin football fans are well aware of the damage New Orleans rookie linebacker Zack Baun is capable of inflicting on an offense. Baun, taken by the Saints in the third round (No. 74 overall), had a strong career for the Badgers, finishing his four years in Madison with 152 tackles, 15 sacks and two interceptions.
You should know: During the teams' 2017 meeting at Lambeau Field, Packers legend Bart Starr (above) was in attendance as Green Bay celebrated the 50th anniversary of its 1967 championship team. It would be the last pubic appearance at a Packers game for the Hall of Fame quarterback, who passed away at the age of 85 on May 26, 2019.
