WEEK 2 | VS. DETROIT

Date: Sept. 20

Time: Noon

Last meeting: The Packers held off the Lions, 23-20, in their regular-season finale on Dec. 29, 2019, to finish the season with a 13-3 record under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. While Aaron Rodgers completed 27 of 55 pass attempts for 323 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, it was kicker Mason Crosby (above) who proved to be the hero in the closing seconds, hitting a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give Green Bay the victory.

Player to watch: Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who missed the Lions' final meeting with the Packers last season after playing in only half of Detroit's games, is seen by some NFL insiders as due for a strong rebound this season. In his one appearance against Green Bay last season, Stafford completed 18 of 32 passes for 265 yards with no touchdowns and a passer rating of 83.5. Entering his 12th season, Stafford had previously been a steady presence for the Lions, not missing a regular-season game the previous eight seasons.

You should know: After winning both meetings last season, the Packers extended their head-to-head lead over the Lions to 100-72-7 in regular-season matchups.