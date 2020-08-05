Week 2: Michigan at Minnesota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

How the Gophers deal with the success of last season and how the Wolverines handle impatience from their fans are through-lines for the entire season. A big win early in the season could vault the winner into contention and slip the loser toward a disappointing year.

Minnesota must find a new weapon after All-American receiver Rashod Bateman opted out of the season Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns, but quarterback Tanner Morgan is still in place after a record-setting 2019.

Michigan’s in the opposite situation — its receivers Ronnie Bell and Nico Collins are a formidable 1-2 punch, but quarterback is a question mark. Dylan McCaffrey enters as the likely starter, but he may split snaps.

Runner-up: Iowa at Purdue

