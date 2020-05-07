WEEK 17 | AT CHICAGO

Date: Jan. 3

Time: Noon

You should know: The last time the Packers and Bears faced off in Week 17 came in 2013, when Green Bay defeated Chicago, 33-28, to finish the regular season with an 8-7-1 record. Rodgers, in his first game back since fracturing his collarbone against the Bears in Week 9 that season, engineered a comeback at Soldier Field, scrambling on fourth-and-eight to find Randall Cobb (above) for a 48-yard touchdown in the final minute to put the Packers over the top and into the playoffs. 

