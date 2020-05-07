WEEK 16 | VS. TENNESSEE

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Date: Dec. 27

Time: 7:20 p.m.

Last meeting: The Packers haven't faced the Titans in four seasons, which should hopefully have been enough time to forget the teams' last matchup. In Week 10 of the 2016 season, Green Bay was hammered in Tennessee as the Titans rolled to a 47-25 victory on Nov. 13, 2016. Rodgers (above) threw the ball 51 times, but struggled, completing 31 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns while throwing two interceptions and getting sacked five times for a loss of 46 yards.

Player to watch: Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, entering his fifth NFL season, is looking to build on his career year when he led the league in rushing yards with 1,540 and also posted career highs in carries (303) and rushing average (102.7 yards per game). Henry, who was franchised tagged this offseason, is one of the favorites to lead the league in rushing again this season.

You should know: The Packers, who trail the all-time series 5-7, have lost four of their last five games against the Titans, with their sole win in that span a 55-7 drubbing in Green Bay on Dec. 23, 2012.