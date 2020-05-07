WEEK 15 | VS. CAROLINA

WEEK 15 | VS. CAROLINA

Aaron Jones - Panthers Packers

Date: Dec. 19 or 20 (Saturday or Sunday)

Time: TBD

Last meeting: The Packers held off the Panthers, 24-16, in Week 10 last season at Lambeau Field on Nov. 10, 2019, to improve to 8-2 entering their bye week. Adams, after struggling in his first game back after missing a month due to a turf-toe injury, was back to his usual self, finishing with 118 yards on seven catches. Rodgers failed to throw a touchdown pass in the victory, but running back Aaron Jones (above) had three rushing touchdowns. 

Player to watch: The Panthers got a monster at defensive tackle with their first pick in this year's draft, taking Derrick Brown out of Auburn. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Brown earned unanimous All-American honors in his senior year and finished his four-year career with the Tigers totaling 170 tackles and 13 sacks. 

You should know: The Packers are 9-6 all time against the Panthers, but they dropped the two matchups, both on the road, before last season's victory at Lambeau. 

