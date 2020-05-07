WEEK 14 | AT DETROIT

WEEK 14 | AT DETROIT

Packers Lions 2019

Date: Dec. 13

Time: Noon 

You should know: Before last season's Week 17 win over the Lions (above), the Packers had lost the previous two meetings at Ford Field by a combined 32 points. Green Bay's previous win in Detroit came on Jan. 1, 2017, in the final game of the 2016 season as the Packers were in the midst of an eight-game winning streak that spanned the regular season and playoffs and ended when they fell to the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game. 

