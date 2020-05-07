WEEK 13 | VS. PHILADELPHIA

Last meeting: The fist of Green Bay's three losses last season came against Philadelphia as the Eagles pulled out a 34-27 victory over the Packers at Lambeau in Week 4 on Sept. 26, 2019. The Packers tied the game at 27-all late in the third quarter when Rodgers found tight end Jimmy Graham (above) for a 14-yard touchdown, but Green Bay failed to score again, with Adams leaving in the fourth with an injury. A 2-yard touchdown run by running back Jordan Howard early in the final frame put Philadelphia ahead for good. The Packers would rebound from the loss by winning four straight before falling to the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 9.