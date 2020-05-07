WEEK 13 | VS. PHILADELPHIA

Date: Dec. 6
Time: 3:25 p.m.
Last meeting: The fist of Green Bay's three losses last season came against Philadelphia as the Eagles pulled out a 34-27 victory over the Packers at Lambeau in Week 4 on Sept. 26, 2019. The Packers tied the game at 27-all late in the third quarter when Rodgers found tight end Jimmy Graham (above) for a 14-yard touchdown, but Green Bay failed to score again, with Adams leaving in the fourth with an injury. A 2-yard touchdown run by running back Jordan Howard early in the final frame put Philadelphia ahead for good. The Packers would rebound from the loss by winning four straight before falling to the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 9.
Player to watch: Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz says he's "excited" by Philadelphia's decision to draft former Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts in the second round of this year's draft. With three years and almost $130 million left on his contract, Wentz likely isn't going anywhere soon, but there will be a lot of eyes on Philadelphia waiting to see how the move unfolds. Packers fans can surely relate after Green Bay traded up in the first round to draft QB Jordan Love out of Utah State with the intention of grooming him to be Rodgers' eventual replacement.
You should know: The Packers lead the all-time series 27-15, but the Eagles have a 2-1 advantage in postseason matchups.
