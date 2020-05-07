WEEK 12 | VS. CHICAGO

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Date: Nov. 29

Time: 7:20 p.m.

Last meeting: The Packers and Bears met for the final time last season in Week 15, with Green Bay defeating Chicago, 21-13, on Dec. 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field to improve to 11-3 on the season. Adams (above) had a monster day for the Packers, catching seven passes from Rodgers for 103 yards and a touchdown. The Packers also picked up a 10-3 victory over the Bears in Week 1.

Player to watch: Despite the Bears recently declining to pick up quarterback Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year contract option, worth $24.8 million, Chicago's front office is insisting that the team has faith in him. Starting 15 games in his third season last year, Trubisky finished with an 8-7 record after going 11-3 in 2018 and 4-8 in 2017.

You should know: In one of the most-storied rivalries in professional sports, Green Bay leads Chicago 98-94-6 dating back to the 1921 season.