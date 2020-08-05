Week 12: Iowa at Ohio State

This game could mean everything or nothing for both teams.
Bowl games and the College Football Playoff are still a question mark for this season, and there’s a chance the Buckeyes have the Big Ten East wrapped up entering the game. Would they play their starters in a game with no bowl/playoff implications if they’ve already clinched a title-game berth?
The same could be said for Iowa in the West, although less likely.
Ohio State may be out for revenge from the last time these teams played, a 55-24 Iowa win that knocked the Buckeyes out of CFP contention in 2017.
Runner-up: Purdue at Indiana
