Week 12: Iowa at Ohio State

This game could mean everything or nothing for both teams.

Bowl games and the College Football Playoff are still a question mark for this season, and there’s a chance the Buckeyes have the Big Ten East wrapped up entering the game. Would they play their starters in a game with no bowl/playoff implications if they’ve already clinched a title-game berth?

The same could be said for Iowa in the West, although less likely.

Ohio State may be out for revenge from the last time these teams played, a 55-24 Iowa win that knocked the Buckeyes out of CFP contention in 2017.

Runner-up: Purdue at Indiana

