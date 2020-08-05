You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 12: Iowa at Ohio State

Week 12: Iowa at Ohio State

Ohio State-Preseason Camp Football

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade (24) reacts after intercepting a pass against Rutgers last season.

This game could mean everything or nothing for both teams.

Bowl games and the College Football Playoff are still a question mark for this season, and there’s a chance the Buckeyes have the Big Ten East wrapped up entering the game. Would they play their starters in a game with no bowl/playoff implications if they’ve already clinched a title-game berth?

The same could be said for Iowa in the West, although less likely.

Ohio State may be out for revenge from the last time these teams played, a 55-24 Iowa win that knocked the Buckeyes out of CFP contention in 2017.

Runner-up: Purdue at Indiana

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics