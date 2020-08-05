Week 11: Wisconsin at Iowa

Nothing like an old-school, rushing-centric game with a decent likelihood of snow, right?
Wisconsin has gotten the better of Iowa six of the past seven meetings, and has built recruiting momentum over the Hawkeyes. However, both teams could be in position to win the Big Ten West if they win this game.
One area Iowa is ahead of UW is the kicking game. Iowa’s Keith Duncan returns as a Lou Garza Award front-runner after making a conference-record 29 field goals last season.
Runner-up: Nebraska at Purdue
