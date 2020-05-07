WEEK 11 | AT INDIANAPOLIS

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Last meeting: Green Bay and Indianapolis last squared off on Nov. 6, 2016, with the Colts escaping Lambeau with 31-26 victory despite the Packers scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter. Colts QB Andrew Luck (above) was a bit shaky, throwing two interceptions to go along with 281 yards passing and a touchdown, but it was enough to get the job done. Rodgers had more yards (297) and touchdowns (3) but he couldn't pull off the comeback after Green Bay entered halftime down 24-10.