WEEK 11 | AT INDIANAPOLIS

Date: Nov. 22
Time: Noon
Last meeting: Green Bay and Indianapolis last squared off on Nov. 6, 2016, with the Colts escaping Lambeau with 31-26 victory despite the Packers scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter. Colts QB Andrew Luck (above) was a bit shaky, throwing two interceptions to go along with 281 yards passing and a touchdown, but it was enough to get the job done. Rodgers had more yards (297) and touchdowns (3) but he couldn't pull off the comeback after Green Bay entered halftime down 24-10.
Player to watch: Quarterback Philip Rivers signed a one-year free-agent deal with the Colts on March 21 to become their new starting quarterback. The 38-year-old Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, spent the first 16 years of his NFL career with the Chargers but struggled last season, finishing his final campaign with a 5-11 record.
You should know: The Colts have a slight edge over the Packers in the all-time series, with 22-20-1 record in regular-season matchups.
