WEEK 10 | VS. JACKSONVILLE

WEEK 10 | VS. JACKSONVILLE

Davante Adams - Packers Jaguars

Date: Nov. 15 

Time: Noon 

Last meeting: The Packers last faced the Jaguars four years ago in their season opener on Sept. 11, 2016, escaping with a 27-23 win at EverBank Field. With both teams posting only 6 points apiece after halftime, it was Green Bay's 14-point second quarter that proved the difference. Rodgers delivered his two touchdown passes of the day in the frame, connecting on a 6-yarder to Nelson and a 29-yard score to Davante Adams (above) in the closing seconds of the first half. 

Player to watch: The Jaguars used the No. 9 overall pick in this year's draft on cornerback CJ Henderson, who earned first-team all-SEC honors last season at Florida. The 6-foot-1 Henderson finished his three years with the Gators with 93 tackles, six interceptions and four sacks. 

You should know: Having only met six times, Green Bay leads the all-time series 4-2, with their last loss to Jacksonville coming in 2008, Rodgers' first season as a starter. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics