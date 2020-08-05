You are the owner of this article.
Week 10: Ohio State at Penn State

Justin Fields photo

Ohio State's Justin Fields was the ultimate dual-threat QB last season — he has rushed for 10 touchdowns and passed for 40 scores with just one interception.

More than likely, the winner of this game will represent the Big Ten East in the conference title game.

The reason Ohio State hasn’t made this list yet is because very few of their games early in the season will be close. The offense, despite losing running back J.K. Dobbins, features dual-threat QB Justin Fields, a veteran offensive line and a host of playmaking receivers. They’re not going to have much trouble scoring until they face the Nittany Lions.

This will be a test of Penn State’s offense, though. Its line didn’t hold up well enough against OSU’s strong pass rush a season ago, and the offense couldn’t capitalize on Buckeyes turnovers.

Runner-up: Indiana at Michigan State

