Week 1: Indiana at Wisconsin

The Badgers kick off the season with a bang against a team with high expectations.
Indiana featured a strong offense a year ago, and after the transfer of Peyton Ramsey, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. takes the reigns as a starter. He averaged 232.3 yards per game passing and had 12 touchdowns in six games last year. Receiver Whop Philyor returns after a second-team All-Big Team year as a junior.
They’ll be a good matchup with Wisconsin’s defense, which was ranked in the top 5 nationally almost all of last season. The Badgers’ secondary is deep and experienced, which makes for a fun Friday night matchup in the opening week.
Runner-up: Purdue at Michigan
