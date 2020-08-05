You are the owner of this article.
Week 1: Indiana at Wisconsin

Wisconsin Minnesota

Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson during the second half of the Badgers' 38-17 win over the Golden Gophers last year.

The Badgers kick off the season with a bang against a team with high expectations.

Indiana featured a strong offense a year ago, and after the transfer of Peyton Ramsey, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. takes the reigns as a starter. He averaged 232.3 yards per game passing and had 12 touchdowns in six games last year. Receiver Whop Philyor returns after a second-team All-Big Team year as a junior.

They’ll be a good matchup with Wisconsin’s defense, which was ranked in the top 5 nationally almost all of last season. The Badgers’ secondary is deep and experienced, which makes for a fun Friday night matchup in the opening week.

Runner-up: Purdue at Michigan

