WEEK 1 | AT MINNESOTA

Date: Sept. 13

Time: Noon

Last meeting: The Packers defeated the Vikings, 23-10, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Dec. 23, 2019, to improve to 12-3 on the season and clinch the NFC North Division title. Packers running back Aaron Jones (above) had a season-high 154 rushing yards on 23 carries, scoring twice on the ground.

Player to watch: The Vikings' top pick in the 2020 NFL draft, LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 22 overall) could make his first appearance in the storied rivalry when the teams meet to open the season. In three season with the Tigers, the 6-foot-1 Jefferson racked up 2,415 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.

You should know: The Packers, winners of both meetings last season, lead the all-time regular-season series with a record of 61-53-3 against the Vikings.