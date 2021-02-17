Worst of winter could be over for southern Wisconsin as strong warming trend on way

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin undoubtedly will see more cold weather the remainder of this winter and the coming spring, but with a little luck, it might not be as cold as it was Wednesday morning again until next winter.
It was 13 below at 6:53 a.m. at the Dane County Regional Airport, but a warming trend will have highs cracking 30 on Sunday and possibly 40 next week, according to forecasters.
And next week is just days from the beginning of meteorological spring, while the hours of daylight will reach 11 next Wednesday and 12 in a month.
The bad news is that more light snow is possible Wednesday night through Thursday night, and there is a chance of more accumulating snow on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
But nothing is expected to approach the lake effect snow that pounded southeastern Wisconsin the last two days, with totals including 17.3 inches in Wind Point, 13.5 inches in Kenosha, 13 inches in Racine, 11.9 inches in South Milwaukee, and 11 inches in Oak Creek, the National Weather Service reported.
Meanwhile, the southern U.S. was set to face more snow and ice in another storm while still reeling from the last storm amid one of the coldest stretches ever for many areas.
At least 20 people have died, some while struggling to find warmth inside their homes. In the Houston area, one family succumbed to carbon monoxide from car exhaust in their garage; another perished after flames spread from their fireplace, the Associated Press reported.
AccuWeather reported that on Tuesday, a new record was set for the highest percentage of the contiguous 48 states covered with snow at 73.2% beating the old record of 70.9% set on Jan. 12, 2011.
Florida is the only state that hasn't had any form of snow over the past 24 hours as of late Tuesday morning, according to the Weather Service.
Across the nation, 4.1 million customers were without power by Tuesday morning, 4 million in Texas alone. Another 223,000 customers were in the dark in Oregon and 202,000 across Oklahoma as temperatures dipped to levels of record-breaking cold, AccuWeather said.
Record low temperatures were recorded Tuesday morning from Texas to Iowa to Louisiana. In Shreveport, Louisiana, the temperature not only dropped below the old record of 20 degrees, set in 1903, but surpassed it by 19 degrees at 1.
AccuWeather estimates the total damage and economic loss caused by the recent coast-to-coast winter storms to be between $45 and $50 billion. AccuWeather estimated that for the entire 2020 hurricane season, one of the most active in recent years, the economic loss totaled $60-65 billion.
“We have been experiencing one of the stormiest patterns seen in decades,” said AccuWeather Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers, who has been studying the economic impact of severe weather for over 50 years. “The damage has been exacerbated by the record cold temperatures that have pushed all the way to the Gulf Coast this week."
The next coast-to-coast storm arrived Monday in the Northwest and was shifting toward some of the hardest-hit areas of the country, including Texas and Oklahoma, only about 24 to 36 hours after the first storm departed, AccuWeather said.
As the storm advances to the northeast through Friday, snow is forecast to fall along a 2,000-mile-long swath from northwestern and north-central Texas to northern Maine. Freezing rain and sleet will occur to the south and east of the snow zone, extending from central Texas to southeastern New York state.
The good news is the warming trend that is on the way, with the arctic air retreating to near and north of the Canadian border later this month.
"Behind this winter storm, there may be a break in the relentless pattern of cross-country snow and ice," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said. “While a full week of dry weather may not be the case, the central and eastern parts of the country may get some relief from the constant storminess during the final week of February.”
The Associated Press said blame for the recent horrific weather goes to the polar vortex, a weather pattern that usually keeps to the Arctic, but is increasingly visiting lower latitudes and staying beyond its welcome. Scientists say global warming caused by humans is partly responsible for making the polar vortex's southward escapes longer and more frequent.
In Madison on Wednesday, it was 12 below at 6:53 a.m. at the Dane County Regional Airport, the Weather Service reported, with a forecast of partly sunny skies, a high near 18, south winds developing around 5 miles per hour, and chance of flurries after 5 p.m.
Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for snow showers, mainly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., as he low falls to around 5.
Thursday’s forecast features a chance of flurries, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 23 and winds developing out of the north around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for flurries and snow showers Thursday night, a 20% chance for snow Saturday night after 1 a.m., and a 40% chance for snow Sunday, mainly after 1 p.m. and before 7 p.m.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, cloudy Sunday, partly sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 18, 22, 32, 35 and 40, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 4, 3 below, 11, 19 and 27.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few flurries possible later on Wednesday, a possible dusting of lights snow overnight, a few flurries possible Thursday, and snow possible Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 17, 20, 19, 23, 31, 36 and 40, and overnight lows around 3, 3, 2 below, 9, 21 and 26.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 17 at 3:54 p.m., 14 degrees below the normal high and 40 degrees below the record high of 57 for Feb. 16, set in 1981.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 8 below at 11:41 p.m., 23 degrees below the normal low and 10 degrees above the record low of 18 below for Feb. 16, set in 1885 and 1936.
Officially, 0.03 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s February total to 0.62 inches, 0.14 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) rose to 3.02 inches, 0.71 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total rose to 1.89 inches, 0.1 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 16 is 1.28 inches in 1911.
The 0.4 inches of snow on Tuesday boosted Madison’s February total to 7.9 inches, 1.6 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 38.4 inches, 5.7 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 40.7 inches, 3.9 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 16 is 6.1 inches in 2006.
Madison’s official snow depth is 6.1 inches.
