Worst of winter could be over for southern Wisconsin as strong warming trend on way

Southern Wisconsin undoubtedly will see more cold weather the remainder of this winter and the coming spring, but with a little luck, it might not be as cold as it was Wednesday morning again until next winter.

It was 13 below at 6:53 a.m. at the Dane County Regional Airport, but a warming trend will have highs cracking 30 on Sunday and possibly 40 next week, according to forecasters.

And next week is just days from the beginning of meteorological spring, while the hours of daylight will reach 11 next Wednesday and 12 in a month.

The bad news is that more light snow is possible Wednesday night through Thursday night, and there is a chance of more accumulating snow on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

But nothing is expected to approach the lake effect snow that pounded southeastern Wisconsin the last two days, with totals including 17.3 inches in Wind Point, 13.5 inches in Kenosha, 13 inches in Racine, 11.9 inches in South Milwaukee, and 11 inches in Oak Creek, the National Weather Service reported.

Meanwhile, the southern U.S. was set to face more snow and ice in another storm while still reeling from the last storm amid one of the coldest stretches ever for many areas.