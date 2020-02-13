With snow mostly over, coldest air since last winter moving into Wisconsin and records may fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After the overnight low around 11 below with wind chill values of 15 below to 20 below, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 13 and west winds of 5 to 10 mph turning out of the south in the afternoon, producing wind chill values of 10 below to 20 below.

After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 7, Saturday’s forecast features a 30% chance for snow after 7 a.m., mixing with rain after 4 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, and a warming trend with a high near 35.

The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for rain and snow Saturday night before 7 p.m., a 20% chance for snow Sunday night after 1 a.m., a 50% chance for snow Monday mainly after 7 a.m., a 70% chance for snow Monday night mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. a 50% chance for snow Tuesday, 30% chance Tuesday night, and 20% chance Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Sunday, cloudy Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 32, 33, 29 and 24, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 21, 20, 22 and 12.