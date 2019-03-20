The calendar might say spring but it's taking some time for winter to clear out.

Forecasters are looking at a wintry mix of precipitation Saturday night into Sunday in southern Wisconsin, with rain, snow and freezing rain possible.

This comes after several very nice days to kick off spring, with sunshine and highs in the mid- to upper 40s Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 30 percent chance of showers Wednesday in the Madison area, mainly between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with a high of 48.

Thursday should start out mostly cloudy but skies are expected to clear, with the high reaching 49.

The stretch of dry weather is good news for flooded areas, with numerous roads still closed because of water, mostly from rapid snow melt and overloaded streams.

As of Wednesday morning, 21 river level gauges are in flood stage in south-central and southeast Wisconsin, and some area highways are closed due to flooding, including Highway 69 south of Verona, Highway 60 in Columbus, Highway 127 in Wisconsin Dells and Highway 19 at Highway KP in the town of Berry in Dane County.

Local roads could also be closed by flooding, so check ahead if planning to drive in flood-prone areas. The state highway travel map also shows where flooding is happening, but there are fewer closings on the map each day as water levels start to come down.

The weekend weather in the Madison area starts out with sunshine and a high of 49 on Saturday, before a rain and snow mix comes to town overnight, changing to a snow and freezing rain mix, then rain on Sunday with a high of 49.

Rain is likely Sunday night, then rain mixed with snow before ending as all snow. No accumulation is expeced.

Monday should be sunny but cold with a high of 39, followed by sun and 44 on Tuesday.

Tuesday's high in Madison reached 49, 5 degrees above normal and 27 degrees below the record high of 76 for March 19, set in 1976.

The low of 23 was 3 degrees below normal and 31 degrees above the record low of 8 below for the date, set in 1923.

No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.88 inches, 0.31 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on March 19 was 1.09 inches in 1897.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.38 inches of precipitation, 2.51 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 2.8 inches for the month and spring, 2.1 inches below normal.

The record snowfall on March 19 was 4.1 inches in 1970.

During the snow season (July 1 to June 30), Madison has received 54.3 inches of snow, 8.3 inches above normal.