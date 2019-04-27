Southern Wisconsin on Saturday will get a potentially record-setting wintry blast more common in the middle of winter than late April, according to forecasters.

A winter storm warning took effect at 7 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Saturday, with 3 to 8 inches of snow and winds gusting to 35 miles per hour predicted.

The National Weather Service said snow will overspread the region from west to east, with snowfall rates of an inch per hour or more possible in the late morning and early afternoon, and the heaviest snow in the southern portion of southern Wisconsin.

“Significant travel impacts are likely, as several inches of wet, heavy slush accumulates on area roadways,” the Weather Service said.

Wisconsin travel conditions are available online or by calling 511.

In Madison on Saturday, 3 to 5 inches of snow is possible during the day and another inch at night, the Weather Service said.

Rain and snow is likely through 10 a.m., then snow after 10 a.m. that could be heavy at times and include some thunder.

The temperature is predicted to fall to around 33 by 4 p.m., with northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 25 mph.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts 1 o 2 inches of snow north of Dane County, 3 to 5 inches in the Madison area, and 5 to 8 inches to the south.

The Weather Service said Racine could see 2 to 4 inches Saturday and another 1 to 2 inches Saturday night, Wisconsin Dells 1 to 3 inches Saturday and less than half an inch Saturday night, La Crosse 1 to 3 inches Saturday, and Chippewa Falls no snow as northern Wisconsin escapes this storm system.

The standard for April snowstorms for Madison is the 12.9 inches that fell April 9 (and 0.8 inches more on April 13) in 1973.

After that date on the calendar, Madison's biggest total is 10.2 inches on April 16, 1921.

After that date on the calendar, Madison's record totals are 7.3 inches on April 23, 1910, 7.8 inches on April 30, 1994, 4.8 inches on May 3, 1935, and 3 inches on May 10, 1990.

Saturday's storm could top all of those post-April 16 record totals.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, the low is expected to fall to around 26 as skies gradually clear, and north winds ease from 15 to 20 mph to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

The snow should melt away Sunday with mostly sunny skies, a high near 48 and light and variable winds becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

The area will see chances for rain at 70 percent Sunday night, with a quarter- to half-inch possible; 50 percent Monday before 1 p.m.; 40 percent Tuesday; 60 percent Tuesday night, with a quarter- to half-inch possible again; and 50 percent Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be cloudy Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, cloudy Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday, and mostly sunny Friday, with highs near 53, 54, 53, 59 and 59, and lows Sunday night through Thursday night around 38, 40, 41, 42 and 41.

After Saturday’s storm, 27 Storm Track’s Brown forecasts light rain Sunday night, scattered light rain showers Monday, rain developing overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, scattered showers Wednesday, and showers possible Thursday.

Brown said skies over Madison should be cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, cloudy Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday, partly sunny Friday, and sunny next Saturday, with highs near 38, 47, 51, 55, 55, 60, 57 and 62 and overnight lows around 24, 36, 37, 42, 43, 40, 42 and 44.

Friday’s high in Madison was 61 at 2:53 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 84 for April 26, set in 1962 and 1990.

Friday’s low in Madison was 44 at 11:59 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 19 degrees above the record low of 25 for April 26, set in 1980.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 2.58 inches, 0.35 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 3.5 inches, 1.63 inches below normal. The 2019 total stayed at 9 inches, 1.19 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for April 26 is 1 inches in 1995.

With no snow on Friday, Madison’s April total stayed at 1.7 inches, 0.8 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 4.5 inches, 5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 56 inches, 5.4 inches above normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for April 26 is a trace in 1950.