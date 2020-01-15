Winter weather advisory Wednesday just a warm-up for big storm for Wisconsin Friday into Saturday

A winter weather advisory for Wednesday for parts of southern Wisconsin is just a warm-up for a big storm that will impact the state Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.

The area is predicted to see light ice and snow Wednesday morning, but several inches of snow are expected for the weekend storm.

The winter weather advisory runs until noon Wednesday for the counties of Dane, Iowa, Rock, Sauk, Columbia, Juneau, Adams, Richland, Crawford, Jefferson and Grant with a light glaze of less than a tenth of an inch of ice and less than an inch of snow expected, the National Weather Service said.

The Weather Service said Madison should see less than half an inch of snow Friday, 2 to 4 inches Friday night, and more Saturday with rain mixing in early.

Weather Service models range from less than an inch to 7 inches for Madison, with an average of 4 for the storm, while the probability for 4 inches or more is highest north and west of Madison and lowest in southeast Wisconsin.