Southern Wisconsin is under a winter weather advisory from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, with both snow and ice expected in the latest in a series of storms that have hammered the area over the last few weeks, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said snow will quickly spread into southern Wisconsin early Wednesday morning from the southwest, with a quick 1 to 3 inches expected in south-central Wisconsin and slightly lower amounts in southeast Wisconsin during the morning commute.
The snow will become mixed with or change over to freezing rain across the southeast late Wednesday morning and across portions of south-central and east-central Wisconsin by mid-Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm above freezing during the afternoon from Milwaukee to Kenosha causing the mixed precipitation to change to rain.
The precipitation then will exit to the north from late afternoon through early evening.
The Weather Service said snow totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected west of a line from Portage to Darlington, and 2 to 4 inches elsewhere, while ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch are possible for areas with the lower snow totals.
Hazardous travel conditions are expected, especially during the morning commute. For the latest road conditions, call 511 or go to the state’s road conditions website.
And brace yourself for the next storm, which may deliver several inches of snow toward central Wisconsin Saturday night and Sunday, and windy conditions over all of southern Wisconsin, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, it was a frigid 3 below at 5:53 a.m., with patchy fog before 10 a.m., otherwise sunny skies, a high near 26 and south winds around 5 miles per hour producing wind chill values of zero to 10.
Overnight, there’s a 50 percent chance for snow, mainly after 4 a.m., as the low falls to around 19.
The Weather Service forecasts snow before 2 p.m. Wednesday, then possibly mixing with freezing rain, possible snow totals of 1 to 3 inches and little to no ice accumulation, a high near 32 and east winds at 10 to 20 mph.
The chance for snow and freezing rain is 70 percent overnight, with possible accumulation of less than a half-inch of snow and little to no ice, as the low falls to around 21 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the west after midnight.
The Weather Service said after quiet weather Thursday and Friday, there’s a 40 percent chance for snow early Saturday morning through 11 a.m., a 40 percent chance for rain and snow from 11 a.m. to noon, a 40 percent chance for rain after noon, a 90 percent chance for rain and snow from 8 p.m. through Sunday, then a 30 percent chance for snow Sunday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday, partly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, cloudy Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday, with highs near 31, 34, 39, 36 and 28, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 9, 25, 31 and 10.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts a quiet Tuesday; snow developing after midnight and continuing Wednesday, possibly mixing with freezing rain, and snow totals of 2 to 5 inches, with 3 to 4 inches in Madison; a light mix possible overnight Friday into Saturday; the light mix changing to light rain on Saturday and then back to a wintry mix Saturday night; the wintry mix changing to snow on Sunday; and snow possible again next Tuesday.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 26 at 2:43 p.m., 6 degrees below the normal high and 36 degrees below the record high of 62 for Feb. 18, set in 2017.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 3 at 11:59 p.m., 13 degrees below the normal low and 22 degrees above the record low of 19 below for Feb. 18 set in 1936.
Officially, 0.02 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s February total to 1.68 inches, 0.81 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) rose to 6.34 inches, 2.5 inches above normal. Madison’s 2019 precipitation total rose to 4.24 inches, 2.14 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 18 is 0.69 inches in 1882.
The 0.3 inches of snow on Monday boosted Madison’s February total to 17.7 inches, 10.6 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 43.3 inches, 9.8 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 46.7 inches, 9.1 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 18 is the 4.6 inches that fell in 2000.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.