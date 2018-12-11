The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for south-central Wisconsin Wednesday morning, with slippery roads making for a hazardous morning commute.
The advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to noon.
A wintry mix of precipitation is expected, with snow spreading over the region early in the morning, possibly changing to patchy freezing drizzle as the snow ends.
Total snow accumulations of up to an inch and a light glaze of ice is expected.
"Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties," the advisory said. "Expect slippery roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving."
The Madison Streets Division already deployed trucks Tuesday afternoon to put brine on the most critical thoroughfares in the city, which will make it harder for snow to stick to pavement and easier to plow.
"Crews are ready to hit the salt routes early in the morning when snow begins to accumulate on the roads," said Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
The city has 30 salt routes, which include major thoroughfares and connector streets, bus routes and streets around schools and hospitals.
"Anticipate encountering slippery conditions, especially in untreated residential areas," Romines said. "Plan on needing a few extra minutes in order to arrive at destinations safely and on time."
Updated road conditions can be found online at https://511wi.gov/#:Alerts or by calling 511.
We could see another wintry mix Thursday night into Friday, before sunshine for the weekend.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: A 60 percent chance of snow, mainly after 5 a.m., low around 27. Less than a half-inch of snow is expected.
- Wednesday: A 90 percent chance of snow possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain before 11 a.m., then rain and snow between 11 a.m. and noon and patchy fog before 2 p.m., high near 34.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 28.
- Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain after noon, high near 37.
- Thursday night: A 70 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m., then rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., then snow after 3 a.m., low around 32. Less than a half-inch of snow is expected.
- Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain and snow before 9 a.m., then rain between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., then rain and snow after 5 p.m., high near 39.
- Friday night: A 30 percent chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then snow between 8 p.m. and midnight, low around 29.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 39.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 28.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 37.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 27.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 33.