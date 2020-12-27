 Skip to main content
Winter weather advisory for south central Wisconsin, more than one inch of snow expected
Winter weather advisory Sunday, Dec. 27

National Weather Service

 National Weather Service

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for counties in south central Wisconsin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. 

A quick moving weather system is expected to bring a band of wet, dense snow with the potential to accumulate to one inch or more along and northwest of Highway 151, Jaclyn Anderson, lead forecaster out of the Milwaukee National Weather Service office, said in a statement. 

The weather system is expected to impact parts of Sauk, Marquette, and Green Lake counties, but there is some uncertainty regarding where the narrow band of heavier snow will develop and linger in the afternoon, Anderson said. 

The heaviest snow is expected to fall Sunday afternoon into the evening. 

Other parts of south west and south central Wisconsin could see moderate snow throughout the afternoon. 

Local Weather

