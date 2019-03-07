If you have plans to go up north this weekend, check the forecast and road condition reports before heading out.

A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the northwestern third of the state from noon Saturday to noon Sunday, with some localized areas expected to get up to 13 inches of snow.

In southern Wisconsin, we'll have to deal with a mix of precipitation, including rain, snow, sleet and fog, and winds could be blowing up to 30 mph.

Accumulating snow will mostly stay north of a line from Mineral Point to Madison to Mequon, with up to 3 inches falling in such towns as Berlin, Reedsburg, Portage and Westfield.

If the strong low pressure system shifts a little more to the south, however, we could get accumulating snow over most of southern Wisconsin.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

Thursday night: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., low around 15.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 7 a.m., high near 34.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 23.

Saturday: A 100 percent chance of precipitation, snow before noon, rain and snow to 5 p.m., patchy fog after 4 p.m., rain after 5 p.m., high near 36. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. New snow should total less than a half-inch.

Saturday night: A 100 percent chance of precipitation, rain before midnight, patchy fog before 1 a.m., rain and snow to 3 a.m., snow after 3 a.m., low around 30. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. New snow should total less than a half-inch.

Sunday: A 60 percent chance of precipitation, rain and snow before 11 a.m., rain to 1 p.m., high near 35. Winds gusting up to 35 mph. Less than a tenth-inch of precipitation expected.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 19.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 32.

Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 15.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 37.

Tuesday night: A 50 percent chance of snow, low around 26.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 42.