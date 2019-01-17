A winter storm watch has been declared for counties in far south and southwest Wisconsin, as a major winter storm starts churning in the Plains on Friday and heads to the Midwest.
The National Weather Service said up to 8 inches of snow could fall in Grant and Crawford counties and up to 6 inches of snow could fall in Lafayette, Green and Rock counties.
The watch takes effect at 3 p.m. Friday and continues until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Madison is under a winter weather advisory in the same time frame, the advisory including Dane and Iowa counties.
Up to five inches of snow could fall in the capital city, which could make for slippery driving conditions and possibly impact the Friday evening commute.
Higher snowfall amounts are expected south and west of Wisconsin, with snowfall diminishing the farther north you go.
After the snowstorm moves out, very cold temperatures move in.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: Cloudy, gradually becoming partly cloudy, low around 18.
- Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4 p.m., high near 24.
- Friday night: A 90 percent chance of snow, mainly after 7 p.m., patchy blowing snow after 3 a.m., low around 15.
- Saturday: A 90 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7 a.m., patchy blowing snow before 7 a.m., high near 21.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 7.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 13.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 5.
- Monday: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 1 p.m., high near 20.
- Monday night: A 50 percent chance of snow, low around 16.
- Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of snow, high near 26.
- Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of snow, low around 13.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 22.