The major winter snowstorm heading toward Wisconsin has prompted an expanded winter storm warning area to now include Madison.
The National Weather Service upgraded the winter storm watch to winter storm warning late Friday morning, and pushed the potential snowfall total in the capital city up to 7 inches.
That much snow would make this storm the biggest snow producer so far this snow season.
The winter storm warning covers Dane, Crawford, Richland, Grant, Lafayette, Iowa, Green, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth counties.
Travel was expected to be difficult Friday night, including the evening commute, with snow-covered and slippery roads and winds blowing up to 25 mph.
Crews from the Madison Streets Division will head out to the city's salt routes when the snow begins, plowing the 32 routes over and over while the snow continues to fall.
Sanding trucks will also be dispatched to residential areas to put down sand at intersections and on hills and curves.
The salt routes include the city's major thoroughfares, connector streets, bus routes and streets around hospitals and schools.
No snow emergency will be called in Madison Friday night, said Streets Division spokesman Bryan Johnson.
If enough snow falls for a general plowing operation (3 inches or more), a snow emergency would most likely be called for Saturday night and Sunday night.
Snow emergency details can be found on the city's winter website at http://www.cityofmadison.com/residents/winter/
The snow is expected to start falling by 3 p.m. Friday, but we could see flakes as soon as 2 p.m.
"Snow amounts of 3 to 8 inches are expected across much of south-central, east-central and southeast Wisconsin, with higher amounts farther south," the National Weather Service said in the winter storm warning.
"Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties could see 6 to 9 inches right near the Lake Michigan lakeshore, due to the lake effect," the warning said. "Brisk northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow."
The winter storm warning is in effect from 3 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible, the warning added.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the warning said.
Updated road conditions in Wisconsin can be found on the state highway travel conditions website at https://511wi.gov/map#:Alerts
As of noon Friday, 14 school districts south and west of Madison were closing early and some have canceled evening events.
Check the Channel3000.com school closing website for the latest information.
The snow should end Saturday, but the weather won't be improving.
Bitterly cold temperatures are expected Saturday night into Sunday, with lows in the low single digits and wind chill values dropping below zero.
We could then see more snow early in the week.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: A 100 percent chance of snow, low around 14, wind chills between zero and 10. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Saturday: An 80 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9 a.m., high near 19. Wind chills between 5 below and 5 above.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 3. Wind chills between 10 below and zero.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 14.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 2.
- Monday: Mostly cloudy, high near 20.
- Monday night: A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight, low around 17.
- Tuesday: An 80 percent chance of snow, high near 31.
- Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight, low around 15.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 21.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 10.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high near 22.