What to do after a winter storm
Monitor the weather closely
Stay informed about the latest weather conditions by watching local news or listening to
NOAA weather radio. Even after you think the danger has passed, it’s important to know about road closures, changing weather patterns, and other community alerts. Local emergency services can provide updates if you sign up, or you can download a variety of apps for smartphones such as with FEMA or the American Red Cross emergency app.
Avoid walking or driving on ice and snow
Just because the snow is no longer falling doesn’t mean it’s safe to drive. Snow can melt, then refreeze at night, creating an even slicker sheet of ice. Black ice—nearly invisible patches of frozen dew—can also create dangerous road conditions. If possible,
wait until all the snow and ice melts to venture outside, either on foot or in your car. Alternatively, you can buy a bag of sand or other eco-friendly alternatives to rock salt to sprinkle on walkways and steps to accelerate the process or help with snow and ice removal.
Check on animals and people who require special assistance
After a storm hits,
check on your pets and livestock to make sure they still have food, water, and heat. If you’re able, call any neighbors, relatives, or friends who may need help, such as the elderly and people with disabilities.
Let your loved ones know you’re safe
The
National Weather Service recommends reaching out to loved ones ahead of winter storms you may have to travel through to let them know your route and emergency plan. Whether you follow this precaution before driving or if you’re home with anticipated power outages, don’t forget to follow up. Get in touch with friends and family after the storm has passed to update them and let them know you’re OK. Power outages may cause limited coverage in cell areas, so be sure to try again after an hour to see if coverage has improved.
Conserve food and water
Even if the snow has stopped, you might not be able to get to the grocery store safely. Conserve food and other supplies until you know for sure that you’ll be able to buy more. You should also
check with your local water company to ensure that the water is safe to drink before using it, as excess precipitation from storms can contaminate the water supply.
If you’re stranded in a car, wait for the storm to pass completely
If the storm caught you unaware and you were forced to shelter in your parked car,
wait until the storm ends to leave. Never set out on foot when snow is still falling. Anyone who has vehicles in four-season climates ought to make or buy a basic emergency kit for the car that includes a flashlight, hand warmers, a multi-wick candle (or two), waterproof matches, blanket, a small shovel, and snow scraper. Hand warmers and candles are particularly important for preventing frostbite while you wait for the weather to improve: A multi-wick candle can heat a car for up to 24 hours, rendering it a life-saving tool in sub-freezing conditions.
Find the nearest shelter
If your heat goes off during a winter storm, you may be forced to find somewhere else to stay.
Text SHELTER and your zip code to 43362 (4FEMA) to find the closest shelter in your area. Chances are if your home loses heat and power, your neighbors are in the same position, so remember to check on them and their safety as well—particularly the elderly, the disabled, or homes with young children.
Dress for the weather
Wear
lightweight layers of warm, dry, loose-fitting clothes to stay warm and prevent frostbite and hypothermia (more on both of these to come). Don’t forget your boots, mittens, and a hat. If you shovel, quickly change out of any wet clothes, which make your body extra susceptible to losing heat, and wrap yourself in a blanket. Scarves are also a great measure to protect lungs against cold air.
Shovel snow carefully
It’s easy to overexert yourself in extreme temperatures. If you need to shovel snow,
use proper form to prevent injury to your back. You should also take breaks every 15 to 20 minutes to stretch your back and prevent exhaustion. Overexertion can also lead to heart attacks, a major cause of death in the winter.
Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia
If you spend any time in extremely cold temperatures, you should pay attention to signs of frostbite and hypothermia.
Your skin will turn white or gray, feel firm or wavy, and go numb as frostbite sets in. Telltale signs of hypothermia in adults include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, memory loss, slurred speech, and drowsiness. In children, it may present as bright red skin that’s cold to the touch or extreme energy loss.
Check for downed power lines near your home
Once the storm passes, survey the scene outside before you leave the safety of your home. Look for downed power lines that may have been felled by high winds or heavy snow. If you see any,
report them to your local power company immediately and do not go outside. Electricity might still be coursing through the lines.
Call a plumber to inspect your pipes
Frozen pipes can cause
up to $15,000 dollars in damage—especially if you don’t catch the problem until its too late. If you suspect that your pipes might be frozen, turn off the water supply and get a plumber to inspect them as soon as possible.
Check nearby trees for broken limbs
When it’s safe to go outside, look closely at any trees near your home. Check for broken limbs and damaged trees that are still standing. If they haven’t fallen yet, they could come down at any moment.
Call a professional to remove any broken limbs as soon as possible.
Avoid using alternate sources for electricity, heating, or cooking that can cause carbon monoxide poisoning
Every year, an average of
430 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. Most of these incidents occur during the winter, often due to people using gas- or charcoal-burning appliances in enclosed spaces. No matter what, do not attempt to use a gas- or charcoal-powered grill, camp stove, generator or other appliance inside your home—even if the power is out. It’s also a good idea to check that your carbon monoxide detector is in good working order.
Pay attention to your emotional recovery
It’s completely natural to feel exhausted, stressed, and drained in the aftermath of a severe winter storm or other emergency. Remember to nurture your mental health as well as physical health after a natural disaster. Eat healthily, get plenty of rest, be patient with yourself, and try to stay positive. If you need to talk to someone,
call the 24-hour Red Cross Disaster Distress Hotline at 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs’ to 66746.
