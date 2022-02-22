Winter storm closes schools, slows buses across southern Wisconsin

A powerful winter storm delivering ice, sleet and snow across southern Wisconsin has triggered school closures, delayed buses and cancellation of city services.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday amid predictions that southern Wisconsin could be hit with a combination of freezing rain, sleet, snow and even thunderstorms.

Areas to the north and west of Madison are expected to see the most snow accumulation, but roads will likely be slippery throughout the day, according to the weather service.

Madison's city-county public health department cancelled COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center and other satellite clinics.

The city of Madison canceled regular trash and recycling pickup Tuesday, reassigning drivers to help plow, salt and sand city streets.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said crews will continue treating roads through the night but warned drivers to prepare for icy roads this afternoon and a "typical yet possibly still slippery in spots" morning commute Wednesday.

In other developments:

The Madison, Middleton-Cross Plains, Sun Prairie and Verona school districts all closed schools and canceled extracurricular activities, including MSCR programs.

Madison Area Technical College closed its facilities. Online classes continued and students with in-person classes received information on make-up work, some of which included remote instruction, from instructors.

The city of Sun Prairie announced all city buildings – city hall, the library and the Westside Community Services Building — are closed for the day. Fitchburg closed its public library and Senior Center.

Trash and recycling pickup was called off in Madison and Fitchburg, pushing collection schedules back one day.

City meetings, which are still being held online, are expected to continue as scheduled.

UW-Madison held classes and operated “as normally as possible,” according to a university message. Maintenance crews were out de-icing campus roads and sidewalks since 8 p.m. Monday and worked throughout the day Tuesday, too. Officials encouraged instructors to be flexible on assignments and attendance policies.

Edgewood College held all classes remotely.

Tuesday’s storm comes 100 years to the day after a winter storm coated much of the state under 1 to 4 inches of ice, toppling trees and power lines and even preventing some newspapers from publishing.

