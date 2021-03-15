Winter returns to southern Wisconsin with snowstorm Monday. See how much will fall and when

In Madison on Monday, there’s a 90% chance for snow, mainly after 1 p.m. and totaling 1 to 2 inches, with a high near 34, east winds around 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph.

Overnight, there’s a 90% chance for rain, snow, and freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing drizzle between midnight and 4 a.m., as the low falls to around 28. There could be new ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch, and new snow accumulation of less than an inch.

The snow will not stick around for long, as highs return to the 40s starting Tuesday and 50s over the weekend.

The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for rain Wednesday night, mainly after 1 a.m.; then a 30% chance for rain and snow before 10 a.m., then rain on Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, and sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 42, 47, 47, 48, 53 and 58, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 27, 32, 29, 26 and 30.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a snow mix developing Monday, falling mainly in the afternoon before tapering in the evening, with 1 to 3 inches for most of the area, and 3 to 5 inches west and southwest.